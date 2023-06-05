WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.