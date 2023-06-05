Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

MNP stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

