Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Westlake by 12,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

