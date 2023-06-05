Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Woodward were worth $75,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 3.0 %

WWD stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

