Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Xerox worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 5.2 %

XRX stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

