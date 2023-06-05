YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of YETI worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $17,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

YETI Price Performance

About YETI

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

