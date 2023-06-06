10,003 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Generation Bio Stock Down 0.3 %

About Generation Bio

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.99. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.