10,291 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $282.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.