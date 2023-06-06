10,774 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LSEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $425.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

