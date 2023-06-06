11,164 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Doximity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

