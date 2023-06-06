11,651 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $70.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.