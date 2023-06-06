12,473 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

