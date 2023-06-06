13,250 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 221,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.92. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

