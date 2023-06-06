14,155 Shares in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball International Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.