15,773 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after buying an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,012,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 185,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

