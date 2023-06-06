16,808 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,420 shares of company stock worth $990,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

