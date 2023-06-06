179,202 Shares in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 179,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MediciNova

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.