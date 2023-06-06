1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

1st Source Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 131.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

