23,022 Shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.58%.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.