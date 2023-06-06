26,684 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 714,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 6.6 %

ALTO stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $328.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,270.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 35,226 shares of company stock worth $64,946 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Stories

