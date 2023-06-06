28,609 Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Vintage Wine Estates

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

In other news, Chairman Patrick A. Roney purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani bought 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,017. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick A. Roney bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $316,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 159,343 shares of company stock worth $187,694. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

