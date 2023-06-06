30,133 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,029,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

