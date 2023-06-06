40,464 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,034 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

