67,859 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $825.44 million, a P/E ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.48.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,334.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

