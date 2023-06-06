6,833 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNT opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

