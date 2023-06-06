8,765 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,496,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

