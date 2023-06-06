89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $800,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 48,654 shares worth $810,666. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

