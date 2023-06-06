Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 20,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.