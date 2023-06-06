Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 20,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 415,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 726,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 514,505 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $9,811,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 381,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 364,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $6,686,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

