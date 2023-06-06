Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

