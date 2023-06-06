Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $0.85. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 151,589 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

