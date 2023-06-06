Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.92 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.