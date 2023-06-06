Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.50 ($27.37).

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.73) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.51) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.01) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.85) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.73) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,374 ($29.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,235.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,374 ($29.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,612.90%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($28.12), for a total transaction of £558,125.88 ($693,841.22). In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($28.12), for a total transaction of £558,125.88 ($693,841.22). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.01), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,037.85). Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

