Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 53,239 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 166.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

