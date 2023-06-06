Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 56,659 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,579,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after buying an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $51.59.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

