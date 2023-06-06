Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,155 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of BATS:IGLD opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

