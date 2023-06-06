Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.