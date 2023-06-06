Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

