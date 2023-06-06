Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 123,914 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,914 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 246.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

