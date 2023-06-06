Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,711 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BST opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.