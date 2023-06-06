Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 17,268 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 480.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Chewy by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

CHWY stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 306.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

