Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 238 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 0.9 %

NVR opened at $5,661.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,705.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,221.81. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.