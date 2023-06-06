Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,663 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $69,990,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,866. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

