Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,613 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.0 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.