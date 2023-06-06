Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 50,588 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.