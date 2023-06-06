Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 62,282 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 638.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of KSA stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $46.84.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

