Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,634 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGDJ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.