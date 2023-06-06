Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,606 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

