Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 863.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 388,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 488,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 330,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,315,000 after buying an additional 287,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.