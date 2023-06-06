Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 131,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

