Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

